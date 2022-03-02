Nifty March futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, Hindalco and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,644.85, a premium of 38.9 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,605.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 85,06,213.01 crore compared with Rs 62,78,736.83 crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 187.95 points or 1.12% to settle at 16,605.95.

The NSE's VIX index, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.31% to 29.23.

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)