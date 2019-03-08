Turnover in F&O segment drops

Nifty March at premium

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11078.25, at premium of 42.85 points over the Nifty's closing of 11035.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.39 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.03 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 22.80 points or 0.21% to settle at 11,035.40.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 282.65, compared with spot closing price of 281.50. March 2019 futures traded at 372.95, compared with spot closing price of 370.70. March 2019 futures traded at 258.10, compared with spot closing price of 257.60.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

