Turnover in F&O segment jumps

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10807, at premium of 17.15 points over the Nifty's closing of 10789.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 15.14 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 54.40 points or 0.51% to settle at 10,789.85.

Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1252.50, compared with spot closing price of 1247.30. February 2019 futures traded at 824, compared with spot closing price of 821.65. 2019 futures traded at 351.55, compared with spot closing price of 351.50.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

