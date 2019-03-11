Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,212, at premium of 35.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,176.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 140.90 points or 1.28% to settle at 11,176.30.

(RIL), (SBI) and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL March 2019 futures traded at 1,314.40, compared with spot closing price of 1308.10. SBI March 2019 futures traded at 287.80, compared with spot closing price of 287.05. March 2019 futures traded at 737.70, compared with spot closing price of 734.50.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

