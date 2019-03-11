Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty March 2019 futures traded at 11,212, at premium of 35.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,176.30 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 140.90 points or 1.28% to settle at 11,176.30.
Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
RIL March 2019 futures traded at 1,314.40, compared with spot closing price of 1308.10. SBI March 2019 futures traded at 287.80, compared with spot closing price of 287.05. Axis Bank March 2019 futures traded at 737.70, compared with spot closing price of 734.50.
The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU