Turnover in F&O segment rises

RIL, and Sun Pharma February 2019 most active

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11086, at premium of 33 points over the Nifty's closing of 11053 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.41 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 65.55 points or 0.60% to settle at 11,053.

(RIL), and (Sun Pharma) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL March 2019 futures traded at 1269, compared with spot closing price of 1262. March 2019 futures traded at 371.80, compared with spot closing price of 371.25. Sun Pharma March 2019 futures traded at 457.35, compared with spot closing price of 455.80.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

