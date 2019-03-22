Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11478, at premium of 21.10 points over the Nifty's closing of 11456.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 18.85 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 64.15 points or 0.56% to settle at 11,456.90.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 1348.70, compared with spot closing price of 1345.10. March 2019 futures traded at 391.95, compared with spot closing price of 391.45. March 2019 futures traded at 252.85, compared with spot closing price of 252.35.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)