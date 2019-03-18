Turnover in F&O segment rises

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, March 2019 most active

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11513, at premium of 50.80 points over the Nifty's closing of 11462.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.46 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.82 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 35.35 points or 0.31% to settle at 11,462.20.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 1362.60, compared with spot closing price of 1356.50. March 2019 futures traded at 758.15, compared with spot closing price of 754.40. March 2019 futures traded at 397.95, compared with spot closing price of 399.65.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

