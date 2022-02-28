Nifty March futures trade at discount

VIX index jumped 6.84% to 28.57.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,789.80, a discount of 4.10 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,793.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 62,78,736.83 crore compared with Rs 50,95,519.71 crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 135.50 points or 0.81% to settle at 16,793.90.

The NSE's VIX index, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.84% to 28.57.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Hindalco Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)