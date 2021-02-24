VIX slumps 4% as stocks rally

Nifty Feb trade at premium

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,000.15, at a premium of 18.15 to Nifty's spot closing of 14,982.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 40.32 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 274.2 points or 1.86% to 14,982.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.2% to 24.1675.

SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)