Nifty March Futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to monthly expiry.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 15,173.45, at a premium of 76.1 to Nifty's spot closing of 15,097.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 86.15 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.59 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 115.35 points or 0.77% to 15,097.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.27% to 22.8925.

RIL, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

