VIX remains stable above 25 mark

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI were the top traded stock on the NSE.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,723, at a premium of 15.2 to Nifty's closing of 14,707.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 40.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.87 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 32.1 points or 0.22% to 14,707.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.95% to 25.2275.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel and SBI were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

