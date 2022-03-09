Nifty March futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Infosys most active in futures segment.

The Nifty March 2022 futures were at 16,385, a premium of 39.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,345.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 89.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 69.33 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 331.90 points or 2.07% to settle at 16,345.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.91% at 27.4675.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

