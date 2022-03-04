Nifty March futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,257.45, a premium of 12.10 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,245.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 52.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 195.44 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 252.70 points or 1.53% to settle at 16,245.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.70% at 27.9575.

Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)