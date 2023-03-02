Nifty March futures trade at premium

Adani Ent, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,388, a premium of 66.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,321.90 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 344.99 lakh crore compared with Rs 166.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 129 points or 0.74% to settle at 17,321.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.19% to 12.97.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU