Nifty March futures trade at premium

Adani Ent, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,388, a premium of 66.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,321.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 344.99 lakh crore compared with Rs 166.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 129 points or 0.74% to settle at 17,321.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.19% to 12.97.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

