Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 5.90% to 14.19.
The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,560, a premium of 94.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,465.80 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 114.70 lakh crore compared with Rs 403.97 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 45.45 points or 0.26% to settle at 17,465.80.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.90% to 14.19.
Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.
