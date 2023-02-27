Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX fell 2.18% to 13.88.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,509, a premium of 116.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,392.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 154.12 lakh crore compared with Rs 114.70 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 73.10 points or 0.42% to settle at 17,392.70.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

