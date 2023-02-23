Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.28% to 15.08.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,628.90, a premium of 117.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,511.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 403.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 190.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 43.05 points or 0.25% to settle at 17,511.25.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

