JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Futures

Nifty ends near 17,600; Sensex jumps 900 pts; VIX drops over 6%

Japan Nikkei rebounds 1.6%
Business Standard

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Capital Market 

NSE India VIX slumped 6.09% as shares advanced.

The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,661.45, a premium of 67.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,594.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 144.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 344.99 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 272.45 points or 1.57% to settle at 17,594.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.09% to 12.18.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU