Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumped 6.09% as shares advanced.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,661.45, a premium of 67.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,594.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 144.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 344.99 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 272.45 points or 1.57% to settle at 17,594.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.09% to 12.18.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

