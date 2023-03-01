Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.31% as shares advanced.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,538.95, a premium of 88.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,450.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 166.39 lakh crore compared with Rs 224.90 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 146.95 points or 0.85% to settle at 17,450.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.31% to 12.9950.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)