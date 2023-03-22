JUST IN
Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX declined 1.82% as shares advanced.

The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,183.95, a premium of 32.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,151.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 146.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 247.18 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 44.40 points or 0.26% to settle at 17,151.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.82% to 14.8075.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:31 IST

