Nifty March futures trade at premium

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,027.55, a premium of 55.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,972.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 218.54 lakh crore compared with Rs 290.47 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 71.15 points or 0.42% to settle at 16,972.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.47% to 16.30.

Adani Enterprises, RIL and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

