Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumped 8.94% as shares rallied.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,189, a premium of 88.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,100.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 140.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 474.32 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 114.45 points or 0.67% to settle at 17,100.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 8.94% to 14.77.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

