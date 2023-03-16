Nifty March futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,070.35, a premium of 84.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,985.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 474.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 218.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 13.45 points or 0.08% to settle at 16,985.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.47% to 16.22.

RIL, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)