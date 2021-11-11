Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,912.90, a discount of 38.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,873.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 123.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 59.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 143.60 points or 0.8% to 18,017.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% to 16.3525.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and SBI were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)