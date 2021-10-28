Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to expiry

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,901.70, a discount of 44.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,857.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 149.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.35 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 353.70 points or 1.94% to 17,857.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.44% to 17.9125.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)