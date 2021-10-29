Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

IRCTC top traded stock in F&O segment of NSE

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,745, a premium of 73.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,671.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 58.15 lakh crore compared with Rs 149.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 185.60 points or 1.04% to 17,671.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.72% to 17.425.

IRCTC, Reliance Industries and SBI were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)