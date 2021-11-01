Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

RIL, SAIL and Tata Steel top traded stock in F&O segment.

The Nifty November 2021 were at 18,017, a premium of 87.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,929.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 55.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 58.15 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 258 points or 1.46% to 17,929.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.09% to 17.235.

Reliance Industries, Steel Authority of India and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021

