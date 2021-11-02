Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 1% to 17.0625

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,922.95, a premium of 34 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,888.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 72.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 55.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 40.7 points or 0.23% to 17,888.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1% to 17.0625.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, SBI and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

