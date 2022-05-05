Nifty May futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment on account of weekly options expiry

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,681, a discount of 1.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,682.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 230.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 126.73 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 5.05 points or 0.03% to settle at 16,682.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.24% to 20.2925.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in the F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

