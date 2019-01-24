NIIT consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of NIIT declined 1.57% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 227.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 209.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales227.77209.45 9 OPM %6.088.00 -PBDT33.9633.03 3 PBT24.4522.79 7 NP19.4319.74 -2

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:45 IST

