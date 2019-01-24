JUST IN
Yes Bank standalone net profit declines 6.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 56.97% to Rs 7958.94 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank declined 6.97% to Rs 1001.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1076.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 56.97% to Rs 7958.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5070.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income7958.945070.30 57 OPM %73.4065.87 -PBDT1440.131580.49 -9 PBT1440.131580.49 -9 NP1001.851076.87 -7

