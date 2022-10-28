NIIT standalone net profit declines 64.46% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 136.32 croreNet profit of NIIT declined 64.46% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 136.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales136.32111.45 22 OPM %0.578.08 -PBDT24.5563.33 -61 PBT19.6258.10 -66 NP18.2151.24 -64
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
