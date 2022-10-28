NIIT standalone net profit declines 64.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 136.32 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 64.46% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 136.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

