NIIT standalone net profit declines 64.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 136.32 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 64.46% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 136.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales136.32111.45 22 OPM %0.578.08 -PBDT24.5563.33 -61 PBT19.6258.10 -66 NP18.2151.24 -64

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:18 IST

