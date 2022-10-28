VTM standalone net profit declines 61.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 51.46 croreNet profit of VTM declined 61.69% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 51.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales51.4651.66 0 OPM %6.9612.37 -PBDT4.977.82 -36 PBT2.475.51 -55 NP1.544.02 -62
