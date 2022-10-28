Rane Holdings standalone net profit rises 22.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 39.61 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 22.99% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.6133.3470.2674.1826.4723.4425.5422.6921.0817.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)