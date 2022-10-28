Rane Holdings standalone net profit rises 22.99% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 39.61 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 22.99% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.6133.34 19 OPM %70.2674.18 -PBDT26.4723.44 13 PBT25.5422.69 13 NP21.0817.14 23

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:06 IST

