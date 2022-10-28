Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.20% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 302.63 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries declined 98.20% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 302.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales302.63310.10 -2 OPM %10.0717.92 -PBDT50.7456.95 -11 PBT42.3548.33 -12 NP2.58143.55 -98
