Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 302.63 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 98.20% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 302.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.302.63310.1010.0717.9250.7456.9542.3548.332.58143.55

