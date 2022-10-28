JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 30.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 33.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 302.63 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 98.20% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 302.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales302.63310.10 -2 OPM %10.0717.92 -PBDT50.7456.95 -11 PBT42.3548.33 -12 NP2.58143.55 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU