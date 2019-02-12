JUST IN
GOI Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore
Nila Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 6.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 53.09 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures declined 6.60% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales53.0953.07 0 OPM %18.2516.66 -PBDT8.038.28 -3 PBT7.537.83 -4 NP5.245.61 -7

