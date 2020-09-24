Ramco Systems to deploy its Global Payroll software for United Arab Shipping Company

-
Ramco Systems has signed up an agreement with United Arab Shipping Company, belonging to the Hapag Lloyd Group -world's fifth largest container carrier in terms of vessel capacity, for implementing its award-winning Global Payroll software as a Managed Services including Core HR, Time & Attendance, Leave, Travel and Employee Self Services across 17 countries including Middle East, Africa and India.
