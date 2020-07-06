JUST IN
Board of eClerx Services approves buyback of shares up to Rs 109.5 cr

At meeting held on 06 July 2020

The Board of eClerx Services has approved the buyback of equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of Rs 109.5 crore at a buyback price of Rs 550 per share. The equity shares proposed to be bought back would be around 19.90 lakh.

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 14:00 IST

