Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Royal Orchid Hotels standalone net profit declines 39.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 26.93 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 39.02% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.81% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 114.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.9329.53 -9 114.84112.60 2 OPM %17.089.99 -18.8917.16 - PBDT4.715.41 -13 21.1922.24 -5 PBT1.874.54 -59 12.9118.22 -29 NP1.863.05 -39 9.1112.62 -28

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:05 IST

