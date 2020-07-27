Royal Orchid Hotels standalone net profit declines 39.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 26.93 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 39.02% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.81% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 114.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

26.9329.53114.84112.6017.089.9918.8917.164.715.4121.1922.241.874.5412.9118.221.863.059.1112.62

