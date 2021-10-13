Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 55.3 points or 1.8% at 3126.03 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 7.87%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.61%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.5%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.29%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.14%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.71%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.63%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.57%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.55%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.16%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.43%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.87%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.16 or 0.49% at 60582.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.55 points or 0.65% at 18108.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.31 points or 0.75% at 29804.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.28 points or 0.9% at 9199.37.

On BSE,1876 shares were trading in green, 892 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)