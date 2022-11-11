NLC India consolidated net profit rises 121.26% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 3489.28 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 121.26% to Rs 410.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 3489.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3093.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3489.283093.80 13 OPM %33.8039.22 -PBDT1049.441255.53 -16 PBT615.85832.33 -26 NP410.92185.72 121

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:09 IST

