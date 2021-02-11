Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, EPL Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2021.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.84% to Rs.1,226.65. Volumes stood at 6.38 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd clocked volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26585 shares. The stock gained 17.14% to Rs.2,915.00. Volumes stood at 18427 shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd notched up volume of 66.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.39% to Rs.218.00. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd witnessed volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98071 shares. The stock increased 8.27% to Rs.269.00. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 42.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.71% to Rs.1,526.50. Volumes stood at 7.2 lakh shares in the last session.

