Bharti Airtel gains on entering advertising biz

Bharti Airtel rose 1.11% to Rs 571.75 after the company announced its entry into the advertising business with the launch of Airtel Ads, a brand engagement solution.

Airtel Ads allows brands of all sizes to curate consent based and privacy safe campaigns to one of the biggest pool of quality customers in India. Airtel has over 320 million customers across its businesses - Mobile, DTH and Homes. Airtel's Mobile customers have the highest average monthly data consumption at 16.8 GB and the highest monthly ARPU of Rs 166. Airtel's fast growing DTH and Homes networks serve premium households across the country.

Using Airtel's deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns to the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam.

Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel, said: "Airtel Ads breaks new ground in the USO 10 bn Indian advertising industry. By abstracting Airtel's unique strengths of quality customers, best-in-class network and world-class digital platforms, Airtel Ads offers innovative channels for brands to reach the right audiences. What truly differentiates Airtel Ads is its razor-sharp focus on quality over quantity and real impact vs vanity metrics."

During the beta phase, Airtel Ads delivered successful campaigns for over 100 brands across multiple categories- FMCG, BFSI, Digital Startups, et al. Early advertisers include PepsiCo, zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Lenskart, Apollo 247, Cars24, Gameskraft, Vahan, Harley Davidson.

The Indian advertising industry is expected to grow to $19 billion by 2025 from the current $10 billion. Airtel Ads is well positioned to capture a meaningful share of the growing pie with its sharp focus on quality.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

On a consolidated basis, the telecom major reported a net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 1035.30 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 26517.80 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)