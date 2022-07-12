Eureka Forbes appoints Pratik Pota as MD & CEO

Pratik Pota is appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of Eureka Forbes for a term of five years with effect from 16 August 2022.

This appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Pratik will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes' market leadership position and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base.

Until recently, Pratik was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) where he led the business to a comprehensive turn-around and transformation. Whilst at JFL, Pratik significantly accelerated growth of the Domino's franchise and expanded EBITDA margins to record highs. Under his leadership, the JFL brand portfolio expanded, and the company entered new markets, including Bangladesh and Turkey. Pratik also drove a major digital transformation at JFL that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest D2C brand. Propelled by these initiatives, JFL's market capitalization grew ten-fold during Pratik's tenure.

Before JFL, Pratik has held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever in a career spanning more than 30 years.

Eureka Forbes is India's leading health and hygiene leader with brands like Aquaguard & Forbes. A former part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and now an Advent International portfolio company, Eureka Forbes' product portfolio encompasses water purification, vacuum cleaning, air purification and home security solutions.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.82 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in Q4 FY22. Net sales surged Rs 373.42 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 2.90 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Eureka Forbes rose 0.28% to Rs 370.60 on Monday, 11 July 2022.

