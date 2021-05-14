NMDC Ltd Slips 6.11%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.62%

NMDC Ltd has added 37.94% over last one month compared to 20.23% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd fell 6.11% today to trade at Rs 190.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.62% to quote at 18970.53. The index is up 20.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd decreased 5.19% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 4.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 204.89 % over last one year compared to the 55.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 37.94% over last one month compared to 20.23% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 213.15 on 12 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.9 on 12 May 2020.

