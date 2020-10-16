NMDC Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.55, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.5% gain in NIFTY and a 5.39% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2240.95, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

