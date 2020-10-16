Refex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 74.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 72.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Alankit Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2020.
Alankit Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2020.
Refex Industries Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 53.45 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11348 shares in the past one month.
Alankit Ltd surged 14.34% to Rs 16.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44204 shares in the past one month.
Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 13.52% to Rs 69.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3226 shares in the past one month.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4631 shares in the past one month.
Country Condos Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 2.31. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24063 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU