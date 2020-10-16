Refex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alankit Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2020.

Alankit Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2020.

Refex Industries Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 53.45 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11348 shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd surged 14.34% to Rs 16.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44204 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 13.52% to Rs 69.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3226 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4631 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 2.31. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24063 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)