IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2020.

IFB Industries Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2020.

IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 8.93% to Rs 36.6 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 702.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7199 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd soared 7.23% to Rs 2141.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11789 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup advanced 6.65% to Rs 77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38829 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd exploded 5.56% to Rs 88.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22958 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)