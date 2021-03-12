NMDC rises on declaring interim dividend of Rs 7.76 per share

NMDC added 1.92% to Rs 135.05 the state-run miner said its board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 7.76 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

At the ruling market price, the dividend yields work out to 5.74%.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As on 31 December 2020, Government of India held 69.65% stake in the company.

The company reported 54.75% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2157.81 crore on a 44.86% rise in sales to Rs 4355.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

