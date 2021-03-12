Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 193.56 points or 1.38% at 14188.53 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.64%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.95%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.33%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.26%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.96%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.75%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.78%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.79%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 393.52 or 0.77% at 51673.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.05 points or 0.83% at 15300.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.53 points or 0.96% at 21383.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.14 points or 0.9% at 7059.21.

On BSE,1615 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

